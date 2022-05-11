Karma: South Carolina Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Burying Girlfriend He Killed!
A South Carolina man accused of strangling his girlfriend died of a heart attack while burying her in their yard in a twist of what some might call poetic justice. Joseph McKinnon, 60, killed Patricia Dent, 65. He had a "cardiac event" while burying his girlfriend. Investigators believe McKinnon attacked Dent in the home. An autopsy determined she died by strangulation. Posted By Persist
