SMDH: Louisiana Woman Raped Twice And Forced To Perform Oral Sex After Police Sent Her To A Drug House As An Undercover Informant!
A woman outfitted with a tiny microphone and hidden camera walked up to a dilapidated drug house on a chilly afternoon looking to buy meth from a dealer known on the streets as “Mississippi.”
But as the informant disappeared inside with a career criminal with a rap sheet spanning three decades, her law enforcement handlers left her undercover on her own, unprotected and unmonitored in real time. And the devices she carried passively recorded a crime far more horrific than any drug buy.
Posted by Joe
