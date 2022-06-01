Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars! "I Hope These 2 Men Heal & Reconcile"
Jada Pinkett Smith has officially addressed Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous 2022 Oscars scandal, in which the King Richard star slapped the comedian on stage in response to his joke about the Red Table Talk host’s hair loss. "my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS