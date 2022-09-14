Say What? 61-Year-Old Armed Man Arrested In Dairy Queen Wanted To 'Restore' Trump As 'President'
An armed Pennsylvania man plotting to “restore (Donald) Trump as President king of the United States” was arrested at a Dairy Queen on Saturday. Cops said Jan Stawovy, 61, threatened to kill “Democrats and liberals” and claimed he was protecting himself from “drug traffickers,” Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI reported. Stawovy was arrested in Delmont, about 20 miles east of downtown Pittsburgh. Posted By Persist
