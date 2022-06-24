17 Year Old Sex Trafficking Victim Escapes From Trafficker In Plano Parking Lot! (Suspect Sentenced To 59 Years)
It comes from the trial of convicted trafficker who has just been sentenced to 59 years in prison. It was in the middle of Plano's Shops at Legacy where a 17-year-old girl escaped a violent human trafficker she had been with for a year. If not for observant witnesses watching nearby, authorities tell me it's likely the victim would still be in his clutches. It's security camera video of two people talking outside a nail salon in Plano's Shops at Legacy. Posted by Abdul
