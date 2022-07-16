It Had To Be Done: Father Attacks Son's Killer During Court Hearing!
A Thursday sentencing hearing at the Orangeburg County Courthouse ended not long after it started when the father of murder victim Willie Antoine Fields punched his son’s confessed killer, Lindy Lamont Jones. The previous day, Jones pleaded guilty to the Aug. 2, 2019, murder of the 18-year-old. The father will be facing charges for the incident. Posted By Persist
