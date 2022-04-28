Crazy: Circus Acrobat Falls 20 Feet Doing A Trick & Breaks His Pelvis!
This is the terrifying a trapeze star lost his grip and plunged more than 10 feet to the ground in front of a shocked audience. Eduardo Elenilson Gama, 20, fractured his pelvis in the accident during a performance by Circo Puerto Rico in Caucaia, north-eastern Brazil, on April 21. Video filmed from the audience captures him hitting the floor with a sickening thud after missing the safety net. Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS