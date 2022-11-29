Spoke Her Mind: Candace Owens Bodies Kim Kardashian For Not Condemning Balenciaga's Disgusting Childrens Ad!
Balenciaga is under fire over a controversial ad showing children with teddy bears dressed in BDSM costumes. Balenciaga and Kim Kardashian, who frequently collaborates with the brand, continue to face criticism as the reality TV star finally responded to the backlash on Sunday. “It only took 6 days for kim kardashian to not actually condemn Balenciaga for child pornography because although she was disgusted and outraged— money is money and sometimes you gotta let child pornography fly for free clothes and money,” Candace Owens tweeted. Posted By Persist
