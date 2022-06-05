Wild: UK Man Dies After Being Tased By Police & Jumping Over A Bridge!
A man who jumped off a bridge into London's River Thames after being Tasered by police has died. He had been waving a screwdriver at cops before they tased him. A rescue operation was immediately launched and he was eventually rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Today, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed he died last night and that an independent inquiry was under way. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS