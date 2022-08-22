Times Are Changing: The World’s First Virtual Rapper, FN Meka, Powered By Artificial Intelligence Gets Signed To Capitol Records & It Has Folks Heated
A robot rapper that has over 10 million followers on TikTok has signed with Capitol Records. FN Meka is the world’s first augmented reality – or “AR” – artist to sign with a major label. He has over one billion views on TikTok as the platform’s top “virtual being.”
His debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. The song is a collaboration between billboard chart-topper Gunna - who’s currently facing charges in a RICO case alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug - and professional Fortnite player Clix. While technically FN Meka is voiced by a human, everything else about his music is based in A.I.
Capitol Records said the project is a mix of music, technology and gaming culture. The label said the signing is part of the evolution of the music giant’s 80-year history, calling it “a preview of what’s to come.”
