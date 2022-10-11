“Crack Is Not Whack With You Guys” Candace Owens Leaks Alleged Voicemail Kim Kardashian Left Ray J Calling Whitney Houston A Crackhead!
Candace now claims that she has alleged audio of Kim calling Whitney Houston a crackhead. Candace says the audio is from a voicemail that Kim allegedly left Ray J.
In the clip, you can hear a woman believed to be Kim saying that Ray J is desperate to be famous and that “crack is not whack with you guys.”
The voicemail ends with the woman yelling telling Ray J to never contact her again.
