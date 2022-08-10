Lucky To Be Alive: Plane Crash Lands On A Busy California Freeway… Pilot & Passenger Both Walk Away!

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A single-engine airplane crashed into a pickup truck on the 91 Freeway in Corona and then burst into flames, authorities said.



The California Highway Patrol began receiving reports of a plane crash just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



The incident happened along the eastbound lanes at Lincoln Avenue.



Dashcam video captured the moment the small plane crash-landed on the freeway and burst into flames. CHP officials said there were two people on the plane and three in the truck. Thankfully, everyone was able to walk away unharmed.



The single-engine Piper Cherokee aircraft erupted into flames following the crash, but firefighters put the blaze out quickly.



The pilot said the crash may have been caused by possible engine failure during the plane's final descent into Corona Municipal Airport. The exact cause has not yet been determined.