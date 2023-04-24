It's A Cold World: Dude Watches Footage Of His Parent’s Getting Pistol Whipped And Robbed Of $1,500 Inside Their Store In Canal St, NY!
Canal Street and Mercer Street, the nypd is investigating after a pair of thieves posing as fedex workers robbed an elderly electronics store employee at gunpoint in Chinatown. They assaulted the employee and took off with $1,500. No arrest has been made. Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS