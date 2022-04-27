Lost It: Man Goes Crazy After Getting Tased By Police!

The Tucson Police Department released body-camera footage from an incident between Officers and 34-year-old Jaime Herrera, who fought with officers after climbing on a neighbor's roof. errera made his way to the edge of the roof and onto a tree. He fell from the tree to the ground, still armed with a knife; at which time an officer deployed his taser. Posted By Persist

