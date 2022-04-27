Lost It: Man Goes Crazy After Getting Tased By Police!
The Tucson Police Department released body-camera footage from an incident between Officers and 34-year-old Jaime Herrera, who fought with officers after climbing on a neighbor's roof. errera made his way to the edge of the roof and onto a tree. He fell from the tree to the ground, still armed with a knife; at which time an officer deployed his taser. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS