Did Him Dirty: VA Employee Brutally Beats And Body Slams A 73-Year-Old Veteran In The Waiting Room Of A VA Atlanta Clinic!
In the video, Phillip Webb can be seen in a waiting room. After Lawrence F. Gaillard, a patient advocate at the clinic, points his finger in Webb’s face, he grabs Webb and throws him against a wall, choking him with both hands. He then throws Webb to the ground and repeatedly kicks him in the head before leaving the room. The assault took place on April 28, 2022.
The initial charging document from the U.S. Attorney’s office in the northern district of Georgia notes that Webb was initially treated by a doctor at the clinic who observed several injuries including a large hematoma over his right eyebrow and a contusion on his elbow. Webb was later hospitalized for three days with a “brain bleed.”
Posted by CZ
