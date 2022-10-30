True Hero: Good Samaritan Rescues An Elderly Man From His Sinking Car After He Accidentally Drove Into The Water!

BROKEN? 2,317 views

Hamilton, Ontario. - A Hamilton man took CHCH through the details of his rescue of an elderly man who plunged his car into Hamilton Bay. It happened around 9:30 Thursday, when the rescuer was out fishing with friends at Bayfront Park. He says there was a power outage in the area and a car plunged into the water from the boat launch. He says after witnessing the car gradually sink, he jumped right in for the rescue.
via @wes.k
Posted by CZ

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS