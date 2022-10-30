True Hero: Good Samaritan Rescues An Elderly Man From His Sinking Car After He Accidentally Drove Into The Water!
Hamilton, Ontario. - A Hamilton man took CHCH through the details of his rescue of an elderly man who plunged his car into Hamilton Bay. It happened around 9:30 Thursday, when the rescuer was out fishing with friends at Bayfront Park. He says there was a power outage in the area and a car plunged into the water from the boat launch. He says after witnessing the car gradually sink, he jumped right in for the rescue.
via @wes.k
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS