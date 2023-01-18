Horrible: 'Cartel-Style' Massacre Leaves 6 Victims Dead, Including A Mother & Her Baby!

A young mother in Tulare County, California was fleeing for her life with her infant son in her arms when they were murdered in a "cartel-style" execution, following the killings of four other family members. Investigators statewide are looking into the possibility that the six shooting deaths are either gang or cartel-related. Posted By Persist

