Courtroom Struggles To Keep It Together As Remote Witness Vapes And Drives While Being Questioned!
During the defamation trial on Wednesday, a pre-recorded deposition of Alejandro Romero was played in court. During his testimony, Romero was vaping and began to drive while answering questions. Johnny Depp and other members of the court struggled to maintain their composure, some even laughing. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS