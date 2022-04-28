Courtroom Struggles To Keep It Together As Remote Witness Vapes And Drives While Being Questioned!

BROKEN? 7,458 views

During the defamation trial on Wednesday, a pre-recorded deposition of Alejandro Romero was played in court. During his testimony, Romero was vaping and began to drive while answering questions. Johnny Depp and other members of the court struggled to maintain their composure, some even laughing. Posted By Ghost

