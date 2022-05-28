Snitching On Blood? Ksoo Father Will Testify Against His Own Son In Murder Case!
Abdul Robinson Sr., who has been charged with being an accessory to the murders of Charles McCormick and Damon Rothermel, has been transferred to St Johns County Jail, court documents show. In filings this week, the state attorney’s office has informed his sons — Hakeem Robinson and Abdul Robinson Jr. — that their father is now cooperating with prosecutors, and has given statements in the murders of Charles McCormick and Damon Rothermel. Via DJ Akademiks. Posted by Persist
