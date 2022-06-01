They Going In: Social Media Clowning Game For Dancing In A Tik Tok Video!
The Game shared the second posted video on his TikTok account and the clowning began. One person posted, "Nah 50 was right to kick u off G unit all those years ago," another said, "Eminem ended his career by not giving a fuck, now he's desperate for attention. DAMN". Positive vibes did come from a follower with this message, I'm sure there are people laughing at this. Although the jokes are understandable, I see this differently. I see a black man shedding his "coolness" and this "I have to be tough 24/7 -ness" to show another side. With all of our black brothas dying in hip hop, this is refreshing.
Posted by Joe
