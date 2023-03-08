"Don't Hit Him Again" Scuffle Breaks Out On Southwest Airlines After Passenger Bumped Into The Man's Wife!
The brawl erupted Monday on a flight from Dallas to Phoenix when the attacker, who was with his wife and kids, accused a heavily tattooed man of being aggressive. The video shows the man attacking the other man while other passengers try to separate them, yelling, “Do not hit him again,”. The woman who recorded the fracas says the tattooed passenger accidentally bumped into the man’s wife. Posted By Persist
