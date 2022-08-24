Graphics Crazy: The Last Of Us Remake - Part I (PS5 Trailer)

BROKEN? 4,538 views

Re-experience the game that set a new bar for single-player narrative storytelling with The Last of Us™ and explore a ravaged and hardened world, where every action has a brutal consequence for Joel and Ellie. Winner of over 200 Game of The Year Awards, completely rebuilt for the PlayStation®5 console. Available on PS5™ September 2, 2022. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS