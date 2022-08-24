Graphics Crazy: The Last Of Us Remake - Part I (PS5 Trailer)
Re-experience the game that set a new bar for single-player narrative storytelling with The Last of Us™ and explore a ravaged and hardened world, where every action has a brutal consequence for Joel and Ellie. Winner of over 200 Game of The Year Awards, completely rebuilt for the PlayStation®5 console. Available on PS5™ September 2, 2022. Posted By Persist
