Star2 Feat. HoodTrophy Bino - GO! [California Unsigned Hype]
Star2 and HoodTrophy Bino's summer smash single - GO!
The first Single on Star2's New Me EP featuring HoodTrophy_Bino, $tupid Young, Soulja Boy, Luh Kel, and Lil Poppa! Look for Star2 & Bino touring with Luh Kel in July & Aug! The video features Tommy the Clown dancers and 11 yr old skateboard phenom Jake Familton! Venice Beach turns it up!!
