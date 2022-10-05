Ambushed: Woman In Audi R8 Gets Kidnapped In Broad Daylight!
Footage shows the driver of a yellow Audi R8 taking a turn down the main road when a white Toyota Avanza stops in front of her. Unknown assailants jump from the car, and as she tries to flee a Ford Fiesta vehicle parks her in. The men then snatch her from the driver’s side of the vehicle and drag her to the Ford which closed her in. Posted By Persist
