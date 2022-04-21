Damn: Police Officers Shoot Man Reaching For A Gun In Albuquerque!
Police stated that they received multiple calls about a man that was shooting at vehicles and walking around with a firearm. The suspect, 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter, was allegedly shooting at vehicles with a weapon out a window while inside his home. Upon approaching the suspect, police stated they believed he was ready to surrender. Officers fired multiple rounds with at least one projectile hitting the suspect when he tried picking up a firearm. Posted By Persist
