TF Going On Here? Florida "Mistress" Demands Taxpayer-funded BDSM Dungeon During City Commission Meeting!

A latex-clad “mistress” presented an unusual proposal during a Florida city commission meeting on Tuesday: Scrap the proposed waste disposal contract and divert some of the funds to build a “dungeon.” After walking off in silence, a council member drily wished them happy holidays. Posted By Persist

