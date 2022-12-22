TF Going On Here? Florida "Mistress" Demands Taxpayer-funded BDSM Dungeon During City Commission Meeting!
A latex-clad “mistress” presented an unusual proposal during a Florida city commission meeting on Tuesday: Scrap the proposed waste disposal contract and divert some of the funds to build a “dungeon.” After walking off in silence, a council member drily wished them happy holidays. Posted By Persist
