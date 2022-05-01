They Was Bussin: Shootout Outside Baseball Field Send Little Leaguers Hitting The Deck Running For Their Lives!

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of gunshots sent spectators and players at a Dixie Youth league baseball game ducking for cover at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston Monday evening. Video sent to ABC News 4 from a viewer shows the chaotic scene unfolding around 8:45 p.m. as a flurry of gunshots are heard going off in what sounds like the immediate area. North Charleston Police said no one was injured in the volley of shots. One of the team's coaches says they have already petitioned for North Charleston to not be allowed to host recreational games at the park due to violence in the area. On Tuesday, ABC News 4 obtained a report from NCPD that contains information of a second shooting near the ballpark just hours later. North Charleston city mayor Keith Summey has pledged a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for the shooting. "It destroyed the hearts of a lot of people: mothers, fathers, children out here participating in sports within our city," said Mayor Summey during a press conference on Tuesday. "We will not tolerate this behavior, and we will not allow this behavior to carry forward." Earlier on Monday, community leaders expressed how they were "fed up" with gun violence in the city after a 16-year-old was one of two people killed in a shooting on Sunday. Members of the North Charleston Police Department and others have been holding peace marches in an effort to reduce the amount of violent crime in the city. The most recent march happened on Friday. So far in 2022, there have been 11 homicides in the city of North Charleston. At this time in 2021, there were six. That's an increase of nearly 100 percent. Posted by JR