Wait, What? 56-Year-Old Mom Is Pregnant With Her Son's Baby!
Nancy Hauck from Utah in the US volunteered to carry her son Jeff’s fifth baby after his wife Cambria was unable to carry another pregnancy. The couple, who already have two sets of twins, were determined to have another baby, but because Cambria had to undergo a lifesaving hysterectomy, the chances of her giving birth again were zero. And that’s when the mother offered to be their surrogate. At age 56, doctors cautioned her to get a move on before the onset of menopause. Posted By Persist
