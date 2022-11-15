Why He Scream Like That? 19-Year-Old Murder Suspect Gets Tased By Deputies!
At 0:34 he screaming like that but murdered a family member? A 19-year-old Georgia man is under arrest after brutally murdering a family member and battering another early Wednesday morning. Deputies ordered the suspect out of the residence, which he did, but then refused to comply further with Deputies. The suspect physically resisted arrest and was tased by Deputies and eventually detained so fire/rescue personnel could safely enter the residence to render medical aid to the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at 3:24am by paramedics from significant blunt force trauma. Posted By Persist
