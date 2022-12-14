Georgia High School Student Beats Up His Teacher After He Told His Parents He Was Failing His Class.. Faces Criminal Charges!
". - A student is facing criminal charges and school disciplinary action for allegedly assaulting a teacher at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts.
Watts said in a message to parents and guardians of Gwinnett County students that the incident happened on Tuesday morning. He said at least one student intervened when the student "physically assaulted" his teacher during a class transition.
Watts said the high school is investigating to determine consequences for students who helped "plan" and recorded the assault.
"To be clear, what happened at Discovery High yesterday is unacceptable," Watts wrote. "I want to reassure you we are taking this situation seriously. Using physical violence to attack students and/or staff will not be tolerated in Gwinnett County Public Schools. It is not only against our district disciplinary policy; it is against the law."" - Fox5Atlanta
