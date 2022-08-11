Power Punch: Wendy’s Employee Leaves 67-Year-Old Customer In Critical Condition After Punching Him!
A Wendy’s employee was arrested after punching a 67-year-old man and leaving him in critical condition. The customer confronted the 35-year-old employee to complain about his food, police said in the post. The employee is accused of coming out from behind the counter and hitting the man in the head. The customer fell to the ground and hit his head, knocking him unconscious, the post said. He was airlifted to a local hospital where remains in critical condition. Posted By Persist
