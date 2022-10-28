"Thought It Was A Movie Shoot".. Two People Stabbed To Death In A Khols Parking Lot In Palmdale!
Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s store, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A male was transported to a local hospital where he was also pronounced dead. Video captured shortly after the stabbing showed a man in handcuffs being taken into police custody.
