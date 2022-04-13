Police Identify Frank R. James Of Philadelphia As Person Of Interest In The Brooklyn Subway Shooting!
10 people were shot and 13 more injured when gunman set off smoke bombs and started shooting on board a Brooklyn subway Tuesday morning. Police identified Frank R. James, 62, of Philadelphia as a person of interest in the case. They say James rented a U-Haul van that might be connected to the shooting. Police recovered a bag filled with smoke bombs, hobby fuse, a hatchet as well as gasoline and a key to the U-Haul van in the subway. Posted By Persist
