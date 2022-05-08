Candace Owens Pulled Up On BLM Co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, For Taking Out Millions Of Dollars From BLM Donations... Got Her Crying & Shook On IG!
"Patrice Cullors of Black Lives Matter is about to be exposed as a fraud and she knows it. She just did a LIVE on Instagram complete with fake crocodile tears pretending that I showed up to her house and “demanded” to speak with her. She claims she is “unsafe”. I am 8 months pregnant and I showed up by myself — (with my small film crew) and politely asked if there was anyone available I could speak to. LOL.
And it’s a good thing we had cameras rolling so you can see the truth vs. her HILARIOUS lie." - Candance
