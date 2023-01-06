Say What? Man On Fentanyl Bit & Chewed Off Elderly Man's Ear & Face Thinking He Was A Robot Trying To Attack Him!
A 25-year-old former college soccer player on Fentanyl savagely attacked a 78-year-old man on a train platform in Oregon — and chewing off his ear and part of his face —, he told cops he believed the victim was a killer robot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Posted By Persist
