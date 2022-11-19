Nothing But Chaos: MMA Fighter Dillon Danis Throws A Drink In KSI's Face ... Anthony Taylor Wasn't Having It!

BROKEN? 2,057 views

MMA fighter Dillon Danis asked Youtuber/Boxer KSI if he wanted to get choked out, KSI responded by saying he could knock out the jiu-jitsu specialist. Danis responded by throwing a drink in his face and all hell broke loose. Former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor confronted Danis outside of the weigh-in venue and punched Danis right in the face. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS