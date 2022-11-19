Nothing But Chaos: MMA Fighter Dillon Danis Throws A Drink In KSI's Face ... Anthony Taylor Wasn't Having It!
MMA fighter Dillon Danis asked Youtuber/Boxer KSI if he wanted to get choked out, KSI responded by saying he could knock out the jiu-jitsu specialist. Danis responded by throwing a drink in his face and all hell broke loose. Former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor confronted Danis outside of the weigh-in venue and punched Danis right in the face. Posted By Persist
