"They Put A Hole In My Heart" Shanquella Robinson’s Father Believes Her Death Was A Setup, Not An Accident!
Video. The father of the North Carolina woman who died at a Mexican resort believes his daughter was murdered in a preplanned attack. Shanquella Robinson, 25, of Charlotte, was found dead on Oct. 29 in a San José del Cabo’s villa after she had traveled there with six friends. Robinson’s travel companions initially said her death was caused by alcohol poisoning, but a homicide investigation was launched after an autopsy found she suffered “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation. Posted By Persist
