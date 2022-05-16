What Kind Of Weak Push Was That? Blac Chyna Will Take On A Fitness Model In A Celebrity Boxing Match!
Blac Chyna is set to take on a fitness model in a Celebrity Boxing match after losing her $100 million lawsuit to the Kardashians. The reality star, 34, will take on Instagram fitness model Alysia Magen, it was announced at a heated press conference this week. Via @CelebrityBoxing1. Posted By Persist
