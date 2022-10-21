Ron Killings aka WWE Superstar "R-Truth" - What It is

What It Is, the latest single from Ron Killings (aka WWE Superstar R-Truth), is the banger we've been waiting for. In the song, he delivers a perfect flow of nothing but effortless rhythmic bars that catch your ears immediately. From giving game to the hustlers and go-getters on getting a bag to letting the women know anything with a boss is possible for them to have as long as you know what it is.
