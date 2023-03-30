Ex-KTB, Kodak Black Artist 26 Ceejay Was Reportedly Shot & Killed Then Burned In His Vehicle!

A Rapper from Florida was shot in his hometown, and his death was verified by friends. Rapper 26 CeeJay, formerly one of Kodak Blacks performers, was slain on Friday night in his birthplace of Broward County. It is unknown what caused his exceptionally violent death, which has not yet been determined. He was involved in a shooting before his vehicle was burnt in Broward County. Before the SUV he was in was doused with gasoline, CeeJays assailants may have shot him, according to the Pompano Beach police. His burnt body was found in the backseat of his SUV early on Tuesday morning. It is unclear, though, whether the fire or the gunshot killed him.A Rapper from Florida was shot in his hometown, and his death was verified by friends. Rapper 26 CeeJay, formerly one of Kodak Blacks performers, was slain on Friday night in his birthplace of Broward County. It is unknown what caused his exceptionally violent death, which has not yet been determined. He was involved in a shooting before his vehicle was burnt in Broward County. Before the SUV he was in was doused with gasoline, CeeJays assailants may have shot him, according to the Pompano Beach police. His burnt body was found in the backseat of his SUV early on Tuesday morning. It is unclear, though, whether the fire or the gunshot killed him.