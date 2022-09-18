GTA Madness: Grand Theft Auto 6 Early Gameplay Footage Leaks Online!
Earlier today, the biggest leak in Rockstar history took place, with over an hour's worth of GTA 6 footage leaking online, giving a look at an in-development version of the game just months after Rockstar confirmed that work had started on the next game. According to several sources, Rockstar is aware of the situation and its employees are reportedly "devastated" by the leak. Posted By Persist
