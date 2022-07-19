It's A Cruel World: Dude Rapes Woman And Makes Her Boyfriend Watch At Gunpoint Inside A South Philly Train Station!

Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who they say raped a woman while pointing a gun at her boyfriend in a SEPTA station in South Philadelphia.



It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the platform of the Snyder station on the 2100 block of Broad Street.



The 40-year-old female victim told police she was with a 46-year-old boyfriend at the platform when they were approached by the suspect who was armed with a gun.



Police say the suspect held the gun at the victim's back and then pointed it at the boyfriend. He then proceeded to sexually assault the victim.



"He pointed the gun at the boyfriend and put the gun at the back of our survivor and proceeded to demand sex," said Captain James Kearney with the Philadelphia Police Department. Posted by JR