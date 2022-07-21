Scary Times: Man Disappears After Falling Into A Sinkhole That Formed Under A Pool!
A sinkhole opened in a private pool in the yard of a villa in Carmei Yosef during a marketing company's pool party on Thursday, with two people being swept into it. One of them, a 34-year-old man, rescued himself and the other is missing. Emergency services were called to the scene and began searching for the missing person. There is a concern of further sinkholes and collapses.
Posted by CZ
