Man Speaks Out After Being Pushed Onto Brooklyn Subway Tracks!
A man is recovering from a broken collarbone, sprains and bruises after being pushed onto the Brooklyn subway tracks. Police say the attack was unprovoked. While David Martin says he may not have had contact with the train or the third rail, he is still seriously injured. Martin says he obviously wants the person who attacked him caught. Police have been conducting surveillance in the hope that this will lead to an arrest. Posted by Persist
