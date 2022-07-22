Alarming Footage: Madman Attached Assault Rifle To Boston Dynamics Dog

A video's circulating of the Boston Dynamics dog robot with a slight alteration: a fully automatic assault rifle perched on its back. The clip, which started circulating widely on Twitter, was originally uploaded by the owner of a Russian hoverbike company, Alexander Atamanov. While originally many users started freaking out over the idea that Boston Dynamics had started developing an assault rifle-mounted version of their iconic dog robot, according to analysts it appears that the hybrid is nothing more than a DIY personal project by Atamanov using his own dog robot and a rifle he himself owns. Posted By Ghost

