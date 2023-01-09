"We Only Received $10,000" Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Posts Receipts After Big Scarr's Sister Says Gucci Didn't Pay For His Funeral!
Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir has come to her husband’s defense, claiming that Gucci did indeed pay for Scarr’s funeral. “He did this out of the goodness of his heart!” said Keyshia, adding, “We also sent flowers and not even a thank u.” Big Scarr sister says they only sent $10k and that his funeral costs $60k. Big Scarr died from what his family believes was an accidental prescription drug overdose. Posted By Persist
