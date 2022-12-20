Thought He Was In A Movie: Fake Cop Shoots Another Driver During Road Rage Argument Outside An Abandoned Strip Club In Detroit!

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man accused of impersonating police and shooting another man on Detroit’s east side last week has been arrested.



Detroit police officials said Monday the man accused of shooting another man in his 50s after identifying himself as a police officer has been taken into custody. No information about the suspect has been released.



The suspect allegedly opened fire on the victim while they were driving.



The suspect had identified himself as a police officer prior to the incident and had followed the victim, according to police.



Authorities have not yet released a possible motive in the shooting.



Last week police released a photo of the suspect, showing him wearing black clothes and a black hat that says “police” across the front, while armed with a light-colored handgun.



Police officials said Monday no further information is available at this time. Posted by JR