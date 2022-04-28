Torrei Hart - Treasure Featuring Childsplay KiDD [Torrei Hart Music Submitted]
Torrei Hart Music presents Torrei Hart "Treasure" featuring California native Childsplay KiDD. Childsplay KiDD is an inspirational rap artist from California. Torrei Hart is an actress, musician, producer and television personality, gaining legions of fans for her vibrant personality, versatile talents, and veracious independence. Born in North Philadelphia, Torrei was raised in southern New Jersey, and grew up in a closely-knit family. You may know her as Kevin Hart's ex-wife. Make sure you go watch Torrei Hart "Treasure" Featuring Childsplay KiDD out now for download and streaming on all digital streaming platforms.
Childsplay KiDD
https://www.childsplaykidd.com
https://www.instagram.com/childsplaykidd
Torrei Hart
https://www.torreihart.com
https://twitter.com/torrei_hart
https://www.instagram.com/torreihart
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLFJMld8VOyj4axXpkYX04g
