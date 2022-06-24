Alyssa Morales Attack: Woman Is Now In Medically Induced Coma After Being Set On Fire At A Philadelphia Park ... 60% Of Her Body Burned!
Cops launched an investigation into the videos and the alleged attack on Alyssa Morales that has left her with burns on 60 percent of her body. Morales was found on fire at Harrowgate Park in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington on Friday around 12:30am. She is currently in critical condition in a medically-induced coma at Temple University Hospital. Alyssa has "sustained 2nd and 3rd-degree burns". Posted By Persist
