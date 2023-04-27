Whoa: Female Weightlifter Passes Out During A Lift Attempt At A European Weightlifting Championship!
Turkish weightlifter Bayav Pallinsu lost consciousness at the European Weightlifting Championships, which are taking place in Yerevan these days. The incident occurred during a performance in the weight category up to 49 kg.
The 21-year-old athlete was doing her second set in the clean and jerk discipline with a 96-kilogram barbell. With great difficulty, the girl pulled the projectile over her shoulders, and then tried to raise it above her head. Feeling that the approach was not successful, Pelinsu threw the barbell onto the platform, falling after her. Official representatives of the tournament ran up to the victim, trying to provide first aid. The Turks raised their legs to increase blood flowtothebrain.
Posted by CZ
